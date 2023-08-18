DELEON SPRINGS, Fla. (WSVN) – A Central Florida woman has been arrested and charged with poisoning a man by allegedly lacing his drinks with Raid roach spray.

Deputies from the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on Wheeler Street in DeLeon Springs around 4:30 a.m., Friday, following reports of a poisoning incident. The victim was found at the scene and later transported to a hospital for medical attention.

The victim told law enforcement officials that Veronica Cline, 29, of DeLeon Springs, had returned home after a night of drinking at a local bar and urged him to continue drinking with her. The victim consumed two drinks, after which he began to feel unwell. It was during this period of discomfort that Cline reportedly disclosed that she had put Raid roach spray into his last two drinks.

The victim’s condition worsened, and he experienced approximately 30 minutes of vomiting before managing to call for assistance. Disturbingly, even while providing his statement to a deputy, the victim suffered from further bouts of sickness.

Upon deputies’ arrival at the residence, Cline was not present. However, a K-9 unit was deployed to track her down in the vicinity. Without encountering any resistance, law enforcement apprehended Cline.

Subsequently, Veronica Cline was taken into custody and transported to the Volusia County Branch Jail. She is being held without bond as she awaits her first appearance in court, facing a charge of poisoning food or drink.

