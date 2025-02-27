A Florida woman was arrested after her scheme to vandalize her ex-boyfriend’s car went wrong and she accidentally destroyed the neighbor’s car instead.

Volusia County Deputies responded to a call Tuesday night about two young women spray painting and throwing eggs at a vehicle.

The 18-year-old told deputies she was upset at her ex and planned to get revenge by demolishing his car.

The woman was arrested and faces several criminal charges.

