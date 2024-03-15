PALATKA, Fla. (WSVN) – A Florida woman was arrested after allegedly attempting to sell her 18-month-old daughter for $500.

According to the Palatka Police Department, Jessica Woods, 33, had been observed loitering around a business with her daughter for several days before the incident on March 5.

Police said that an employee of the business and had become familiar with Woods, approached her and offered assistance. However, Woods reportedly responded by offering to sell her child to the employee.

When the employee refused the offer, police said that Woods walked away, leaving her daughter behind.

The employee took the child to the Palatka Police Department and informed officers of the situation.

Palatka Police officers provided care to the child until the Department of Children and Families responded and took custody of her. Subsequently, the child was placed in foster care.

Following an investigation, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Woods, charging her with child abuse, child neglect and abandonment of a child.

She was arrested on March 7 and transported to the Putnam County Jail.

Palatka is located about an hour south of Jacksonville.

