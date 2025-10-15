OKEECHOBEE, Florida (WFTX) — An Okeechobee woman is facing attempted murder charges after police say she poisoned an 11-month-old child with antifreeze while babysitting in February.

Investigators say 59-year-old Anna Adamo was arrested in Georgia early this month and extradited to Florida. The baby survived, but investigators say they don’t know the extent of long-term damage.

WPTV’s Michael Hoffman was face-to-face with the accused as she was released from jail hours ago.

It was in February, behind the fence of a gated community in Okeechobee, where investigators say Adamo was babysitting an 11-month-old baby. When the child was picked up to be brought home, the parents noticed something was off.

Medical tests confirmed the worst: the baby had been poisoned with the toxic component found in antifreeze. The child went into critical condition and cardiac arrest for 10 minutes before medical providers could resuscitate the young baby.

The child is alive and recovering, but investigators say the extent of long-term injuries remains unknown.

“I was not surprised,” said Aiden, Adamo’s 23-year-old son.

He calls his mother cold, cruel and “even a monster.”

Aiden says he always felt singled out by his mother growing up, telling me he dreaded the time he had to be around her and used school as a safe space. He left the house at 15 after he said his parents had terminated their parental rights.

“That’s just unthinkable that somebody would do that,” Aiden said.

The details of the case, Aiden says, are shocking but not surprising. He says he wants to see her in prison.

“She should be in prison. I am glad that there is something in place to prevent her from watching children until she’s convicted,” Aiden said.

“The judicial process exists for a reason. And I’m just hoping that with everybody coming up on with all this evidence being brought to light, that she is convicted appropriately in prison what she deserves,” he said.

Investigators say Adamo was accused of similar crimes 11 years ago, but the charges were dropped.

Adamo is facing multiple charges, including attempted first-degree murder.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI.

