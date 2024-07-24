ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - A Florida woman accused of leaving her boyfriend to die after zipping him up in a suitcase, is on the hunt for a new attorney again, this time she is using an unconventional method to grab the attention of attorneys in the state.

Accused killer, Sarah Boone, made national headlines in 2020 when she allegedly murdered her boyfriend, Jorge Torres, by suffocating him in a suitcase all while documenting his agonizing death and fading pleas to let him out.

The couple had been drinking and playing hide and seek at their home in Winter Park, Florida, when the pair thought it would funny for Torres to get into the suitcase.

In the arrest report, Boone stated, that she would later fall asleep, thinking Torres could get out on his own, only to wake up the next morning looking for Torres and remembering the antics from the previous night.

Boone unzipped the suitcase and found Torres unresponsive.

Boone was charged with murder after detectives found videos on her cell phone showing Torres yelling that he couldn’t breathe in the suitcase and calling out Boone’s name, according to the arrest report.

“Sarah… Sarah… I can’t breathe baby, seriously,” Torres is heard saying on the cell phone video.

“Yeah that’s what you do when you choke me,” Boone replied.

Now, the Orange County woman is making headlines again, this time for her hand-written ad for a new attorney.

Her pitch reads:

Looking for a prosperous challenge? Ready for your close-up on national television? Are you zealous with a side of keen? Show the world who you are with your: Original creativity, extraordinary expertise, confident ingenuity. Sarah Boone

Boone continues the ad by listing a set of qualifications for potential attorneys, such as “client inclusion at all times, team orientation, exceptional problem solving skills” and “maintaining faith in the client” to name a few.

Rallying with a strong finish, Boone leaves prospective attorneys with two nibbles, in the way of food for thought, “invest in the oppressed. Believe.”

The ad ends with what appears to be her inmate number, in essence, her contact information.

Boone doesn’t have the best reputation of getting along with her attorneys which caused a delay in her trial.

“I told her from day one that her snotty attitude was inappropriate,” said Boone.

Boone is set to go on trial in October for second-degree murder.

