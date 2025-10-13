FORT PIERCE, Fla. (WSVN) – A Florida woman has been charged with second-degree murder after allegedly killing her husband with a billy club, authorities said.

Deputies with the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home in the 5200 block of Birch Drive in Fort Pierce at approximately 10:26 p.m. on Oct. 8 following a 911 call reporting a possible deceased person.

Inside the residence, they found 64-year-old William Tietgens dead with severe head trauma.

Bonnie Tietgens, 60, the victim’s wife, was present at the scene and was immediately detained.

After an extensive investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division, she was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and tampering with evidence. She is being held at the St. Lucie County Jail.

According to detectives, earlier that evening Bonnie Tietgens attempted to contact her adult son by phone.

Around 9:00 p.m., when he returned the call, she allegedly told him, “Dad was dead,” and admitted to striking him with a billy club, SLCSO said.

The son and his sister drove to the home after being unable to reach their father.

Upon entering the residence sometime after 10:00 p.m., deputies said they discovered William Tietgens lying unresponsive on the floor and immediately called 911.

Deputies arrived within minutes and attempted life-saving measures until St. Lucie County Fire Rescue personnel arrived. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies said they later found Bonnie Tietgens in the garage standing near a washing machine.

A blood-soaked blanket lay beside her, and the machine was filled with bloodied clothing and towels, SLCSO said.

Investigators said she was in the process of starting the wash cycle in an apparent attempt to destroy evidence.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.