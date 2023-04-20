TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida became the wokest state in the nation on Thursday when a blaring alarm testing the emergency alert system was mistakenly sent to residents’ cell phones at 4:45 a.m.

The Florida Division of Emergency Management has apologized for the early morning siren and said the alert was meant to come across on televisions, not cell phones.

“The division understands that unexpected 4:45 AM wake-up calls are frustrating and would like to apologize for the early morning text,” a spokeswoman for the agency said. “Each month, we test emergency alerts on a variety of platforms, including radio, television, and text alerts. This particular alert was supposed to be on TV, and not disturb anyone already sleeping.”

As one could imagine, the Sunshine State was none too pleased, with many sharing their bleary-eyed dismay on social media.

“Everyone should be on time this morning for work, considering a universal alarm clock went off at 4:45am,” tweeted state Sen. Shevrin Jones, along with a screenshot of the alert on his phone that read “TEST – This is a TEST of the Emergency Alert System. No action is required.”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican, wrote on Twitter that he was directing the head of the agency to bring “swift accountability” for the test alarm.

I’ve ordered FL Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie to bring swift accountability for the test of the emergency alert system in the wee hours of the morning. This was a completely inappropriate use of this system.



Stay tuned. — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) April 20, 2023

“This was a completely inappropriate use of this system,” wrote DeSantis, who often refers to the state as where woke goes to die. “Stay tuned.”

Others making light of the situation including the Miami Marlins who posted this video on Twitter:

The emergency alert system is intended to notify people of incoming disasters such as hurricanes.

