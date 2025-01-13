LEE COUNTY, Florida (WBBH) — A Fort Myers Uber driver convicted of raping a woman was sentenced to life in prison after appearing in court on Monday.

Felix Torres, 39, was in jail since Dec., 2022, before beginning trial in Dec., 2024.

Torres entered trial with no outstanding offer. NBC2 was in the courtroom on Dec. 9 when the state said it is dropping the kidnapping charges on Torres, but he still faces a charge of sexual battery with force while wearing a mask.

Lee County Deputies said Torres dropped off his passenger at Ashlar Apartments, then raped her. Cameras around the apartment community caught the moments before the attack.

It is what helped detectives track Torres down. In the video, you can see a man pulling a mask over his head while he follows her. LCSO said Torres then took her phone and ran off.

The case was delayed due to Torres’ refusal to give detectives the password to his phone.

Now, Torres received a sentence which will put him behind bars for the rest of his life.

