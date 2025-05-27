(WSVN) - A Florida truck driver is being hailed as a highway hero after saving a woman’s life from a car wreck following a crash.

As thousands of travelers rushed to the roads this weekend, Deshown Moye, a professional truck driver from St. Petersburg, was making a long-haul trip to Denver at a comfortable pace.

He was traveling through Alabama last month when he came upon a crash on the interstate.

A video taken by his wife showed the wreck after a pickup truck had struck the back of a stopped car, forcing it under the 18-wheeler.

Deshawn and his wife first noticed a child on the side of the road and went to check up on them.

After making sure the child was safe, people directed the truck driver to the woman inside the car that had been rear-ended. The force of the collision caused the end of her car to be crushed, leaving her in bad condition.

“The bone was sticking out of her leg, so I knew it hurt,” Deshown said.

Deshawn applied pressure to her wounds and held her hand.

“The best thing for me to do was to grab her hand,” he said. “But she reached out for me. She’s like, ‘Baby, stay with me, stay, stay. Please, please, please. I’m scared.’ I was like, ‘Sweet, OK, I’m not going anywhere. I’m going to stay right here until the EMS gets here’.”

That’s when he realized her seatbelt was restricting her breathing.

“So I grabbed the seat belt at the bottle over here in the corner, and I cut it. As soon as I cut, you can see her chest, like the airflow just started going,” he said.

For his heroism, the Truckload Carriers Association gave him a highway angel award.

“So she was like, ‘Thank you for so much. Thank you so much.’ You just kept saying I was a God-sent angel, and I was just like, ‘I was right here at the right time, sweetheart. Like, that’s all I got’.”

Deshawn says he’s reminded arriving alive is the whole point of the journey.

