TAMPA, Fla (WSVN) — Rush hour traffic took a wild turn Monday when a 9-foot alligator was found on Selmon Expressway in Tampa.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers and a certified alligator trapper responded to the scene to remove the reptile, but not before they snapped a picture for social media.

#TampaBay #Florida – Life is like a box of chocolates – You never know what you're gonna find! A trapper and a Trooper locate and save a 9-foot alligator from the Selmon Expressway in #Tampa pic.twitter.com/PDUXPrJHA4 — FHP Tampa (@FHPTampa) April 1, 2024

The alligator was safely removed and relocated.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials said that alligator mating season is fast approaching. This increased activity often leads to more frequent sightings.

