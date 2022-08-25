TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP, WSVN) — Florida will begin a six-month highway toll rebate program aimed at commuters, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday.

People who use a SunPass transponder to pay tolls on Florida’s turnpike system 40 times a month will receive a 20% rebate added to their account and drivers who use transponders 80 times a month will receive a 25% rebate, DeSantis said. The rebates will begin in September.

“This program will help frequent SunPass customers keep more money in their pockets during a time of growing inflation,” said Governor Ron DeSantis in a statement. “Florida families who depend on these FDOT facilities for a timely commute to work will benefit from these savings. We will, of course, seek to enact greater savings for commuters in the next legislative session.”

The program applies to two-axle vehicles and is available to customers who use SunPass or other Florida transponders with accounts in good standing.

The rebates are expected to save commuters $38 million.

