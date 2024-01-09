TAMPA, Fla. (WSVN) — A Florida teen is turning the tide on ocean pollution by transforming beach trash into captivating art pieces.

Ryan Moralevitz’s dedication to cleaning up waterways has garnered attention, leading to a significant showcase on Carnival Cruise Line in Port Tampa Bay.

Initiated under the banner of “The Fishes Wishes,” his organization began with a simple donation and has evolved into a powerful force for ocean conservation.

Moralevitz, 16, said he was moved to action after witnessing the environmental impact of a group of teenagers rolling a tire into the ocean.

“I was just sitting there amazed because that was harming the world that I had come to love too much, and I turned to my parents that day and said ‘The ocean needs our help,'” said the young artist. “My original intent with these sculptures was to make someone’s favorite animal. In hopes that they’d see it and want to help as well, that it would inspire them.”

The Fishes Wishes organization has proven its commitment by raising nearly $30,000 for various ocean conservation groups.

