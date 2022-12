(WSVN) - A 16-year-old from Tampa showcased his wide collection of Christmas inflatables.

Logan Kapiton received his first inflatable at the age of six.

A decade later his collection has grown to over 60 inflatables of various themes.

The teen says he will keep growing his collection.

