DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — A Florida teen recalled her holiday horror after a lifeguard truck ran her and her friend over while they were sunbathing on Daytona Beach.

A relaxing day on the beach quickly turned into a nightmare for 19-year-old Sierra Trumble last Memorial Day.

“I wake up, and next thing you know, I have a tire on my face on the right side of my head, and all I feel is this immense pressure,” she said.

Sierra suffered severe injuries to the side of her face from the tire and says she had a lacerated liver as well.

The Ormond Beach teen’s year-long recovery has been both a physical and mental journey.

“I still get, like, you know, like those flashbacks now and then, and, like, everything really reminds me of it, but every day it’s easier to kind of, like, get through it,” she said.

The Volusia County Beach Patrol sergeant responsible appeared in court last September, apologizing to the two girls in front of a jury.

“Not a day has passed that I haven’t thought of both of you and thanked God for His protection,” said Volusia County Beach Patrol Sgt. Arthur Gendreau.

Last month, the Volusia County Council voted unanimously to begin the process of expanding beach driving in Daytona Beach. Sierra hopes safety is top of mind if any changes are made.

“We need to focus on it being safe for people that just want to have a nice, peaceful afternoon at the beach and not be worried about it,” said Sierra. “Going to the hospital for just lying down and tanning. We have to make sure that there are safety regulations for driving on the beach, whether it be lifeguards or regular civilians.”

She has not been back to Daytona Beach but hasn’t let it stop her from soaking up some sun in the sand at other beaches.

“I try to avoid, and I do avoid, the driving parts of the beach. I only go to beaches that have no, you know, there is no driving allowed. But of course lifeguards are still allowed to drive on the beach,” she said. “I always bring people with me. I’ve been careful. I don’t like to lie out with my eyes closed. I’m a little bit too scared to do that.”

Her facial injuries have healed with minimal scarring. Sierra says that although some trauma exists, she’s grateful to be moving forward.

