A Florida teenager has emerged as one of the top contenders in the Duck Brand’s 2023 “Stuck at Prom” contest, employing her Asian roots and American upbringing to fashion an extraordinary dress entirely out of duct tape.

As the voting deadline of July 12 approaches, this determined young artist vies for victory alongside four other finalists, all eager to secure the sought-after scholarship.

Ziqin C. meticulously crafted a stunning ensemble that took 100 hours to create, all fashioned from 18 rolls of Duck Brand’s duct tape.

The “Stuck at Prom” contest, organized annually by Duck Brand, challenges high school students to create prom outfits using only the adhesive wonder of duct tape for a chance to win scholarship money.

“I hoped to combine my studies of herbalism, woodblock printing, and costume design to make an ethereal and modern piece,” Ziqin explained on Duck Brand’s website. “As I am a mix of my Asian roots and my American reality, this dress credits everything that makes me, as if my own costume.”

Online voting, open to the public, provides an opportunity for individuals to play a role in determining the contest’s outcome. The winners will ultimately be unveiled on July 19.

