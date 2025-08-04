MIDDLEBURG, Fla. (WSVN) – A 14-year-old boy is facing two counts of second-degree murder after deputies say he fatally shot his parents in their Florida home.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said Trevor Lee called 911 on Monday, identifying himself and telling dispatchers he had killed his parents at their home in Middleburg. Lee told authorities he was waiting at a nearby church parking lot to be taken into custody.

Deputies responded to both locations, finding David Lee, 44, and Brandi Smith, 45, dead inside the home from apparent gunshot wounds.

Lee was taken into custody without incident and charged with two counts of second-degree murder.

Investigators believe the killings were an isolated, domestic-related incident, and there is no threat to the community.

The sheriff’s office said detectives are continuing to gather evidence and determine the circumstances surrounding the shootings.

Middleburg is about 30 miles south of Jacksonville.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Clay County Sheriff’s Office at 904-264-6512.

