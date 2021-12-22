KISSIMMEE, Fla. (WSVN) — A Florida teenage athlete proved he is a hot shot on the basketball court.

It’s not the first time he’s shined on the court. Now, Hansel Enmanuel Donato is once again getting plenty of likes and shares on social media for his flair and mad skills.

Earlier this month, Donato dominated the basketball court at his high school in Kissimmee.

The 17-year-old, who has an amputated arm, has gone viral for beating the odds.

He made the award-winning shot at the City of Palms Classic basketball competition in Fort Myers, Monday.

The teen’s slam dunk even made it on SportsCenter.

“I’ll make it as far as God allows me to, because I put no limits on myself,” said Donato, “and anything you say I can’t do, I’ll do it three times better.”

“It was one of those head-turning moments when he first took the court where you realize how special he was,” said broadcaster John Vittas.

Former NBA All-Star Ron Harper saw the video and had nothing but praise for him.

So did fans in the stands.

“Doing that with one arm is pretty awesome,” said attendee Charlie Devone.

Donato lost his arm when he was in elementary school in the Dominican Republic, but he refused to let that stop him from playing the game he loves.

“It’s hard to have something like that happen as a kid,” said Donato. “It’s hard to recover, and it’s frustrating, but God and the dream to be like my dad inspires me.”

“I said it on the air, he has eliminated a disability, which obviously is hard to do,” said Vittas.

From living in one of the poorest neighborhoods in the Dominican Republic, to trending on social media, Donato hopes others see his determination and believe they can do anything, no matter what.

