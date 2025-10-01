STUART, Fla. (WSVN) —The Martin County Sherriff’s Office is crediting two students for coming forward when they noticed one of their 15-year-old peers flashing a weapon on a school bus.

Video from the Martin County Sheriff’s Office shows the 15-year-old boy brandishing a gun in his waistband while on a bus ride to school, Tuesday morning.

Audio from the video seemingly captures the teen posing a question to a student sitting across from him while he lifts up his shirt to present the gun tucked in his waist.

“Yo, bro, you said you’ll kill me, bro?” he said.

Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek said their investigation began when two brave students decided to speak up.

“[The students] walked into our school resource deputies office and made our deputy aware of a student who they believed had a real Glock handgun in their waistband,” said Budensiek .

The school resource officer then pulled the 15-year-old student for questioning.

“That the weapon was not indeed a real handgun, but was a replica of a real handgun. It was a BB gun which is a replica of a model 1911 handgun,” said Budensiek.

The student was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon and Tetrahydrocannabinol, commonly known as THC.

“The BB gun in and of itself would not be overly catastrophic. However, you can kill someone with a BB gun. We’ve actually had that happen here in Martin County, so that’s dangerous in and of itself,” said Budensiek.

Now, a representative for the Martin County School District is applauding the two students who came forward.

“And we commend those students for coming forward, and we encourage families to speak with their students and their kids at home about the consequences of bringing a weapon to school, whether it be real or fake, because these actions do carry serious consequences and potentially legal charges as well,” said school district spokesperson Derek Lowe.

The sheriff said this is a perfect example of why they stress the phrase “see something, say something.”

The student is not only facing charges, but will also face disciplinary action.

