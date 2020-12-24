Florida teachers, DeSantis at odds over delay in COVID vaccine rollout for educators

Related Restaurants and organizations offering free food

ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - Some teachers in Florida are calling on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to reconsider his decision to delay the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine to them.

Educators like Wendy Doromal, president of the Orange County Classroom Teachers Association, said she’s glad to hear that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has included teachers as essential workers recommended in the second priority group for COVID-19 vaccination guidance.

That decision, Doromal said, is particularly important, considering the school district announced that about 18,000 students will return to face-to-face learning after the holidays.

“That means that those rooms that are small and are ready don’t have space and adequate social distancing will be more crowded, so we were looking forward to teachers having the option of getting a vaccine,” she said, “especially those that have [Americans with Disabilities Act] accommodations, and their health is at risk, or a family member’s health is at risk.”

But DeSantis has opted to deviate from the CDC’s recommendation.

“We are not going to put young, healthy workers ahead of our elderly, vulnerable population,” he said.

The governor said essential workers like teachers will have to wait.

“On one hand, he’s saying, ‘Fling open the school doors,’ and on the other, he’s not providing adequate safety measures,” said Doromal.

Elizabeth Albert, president of the Volusia County Educators Association, said she is disappointed by DeSantis’ announcement.

“If you’re a teacher, or you work in the schools, you’re there every day, then you go home to your family,” she said. “You have children in the public schools, they go out, and they come back in, they interact with their own families. I mean, it’s a spider’s web of a connection, if you will.”

Florida is likely 6 to 8 weeks away from the start of Phase 2 vaccinations. The vaccine continues to make its way to hospitals and nursing homes to vaccinate those most at risk first.

