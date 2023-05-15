SPRING HILL, Fla. (WSVN) — A fifth-grade teacher is under investigation by the Florida Department of Education for inappropriate conduct after showing her class Disney’s 2022 animated film “Strange World.” The movie features an openly gay character who has a crush on another character.

The teacher, known as “Becoming a Better Barbie” on TikTok, defended her decision, saying that she did not believe she did anything wrong.

“I had permission slips from the beginning of the year. The whole fifth-grade team had five permission slips for PG movies with no objection to specific content. I actually did have one student who did have objections to the specific content, not showing the Buzz Lightyear movie. She wasn’t in my classroom anymore, so it wasn’t a big deal,” the teacher said on TikTok.

The teacher was reported to the state by a school board member, whose daughter was in the classroom at the time of the screening.

The “Don’t Say Gay” bill prohibits classroom discussion of or related to gender or sexual identity, which was recently expanded to all grades in the state by Governor Ron DeSantis several weeks ago.

Activists have criticized the legislation, suggesting it was made to censor teachers and suppress important conversations.

The controversy surrounding the teacher’s decision has sparked debate about censorship in schools. Some argue that teachers should be able to show age-appropriate media, even if it features LGBTQ+ characters, while others believe that certain topics should be left to parents to discuss with their children.

The State Department of Education has not yet made a statement on the investigation.

