PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (WSVN) —A Florida teacher was arrested after he was found naked inside and elementary school in Port St. Lucie during Thanksgiving break.

34-year-old Joe Urias was an employee at Somerset College Preparatory Academy when he found bare in an classroom.

“You know, as to the vulgarity, I think I just don’t even want to get into his mind and think about what he was thinking,” said Chief Leo Niemczyk of Port St. Lucie Police.

It all started with an alarm that implied someone was breaking into the academy.

When police got there they didn’t find any forced entry but after looking through a side window they made an alarming discovery.

“Quickly got dressed and exited the school. Deputy tried to apprehend him and at that point, the now clothed, formerly nude male, committed battery on that deputy,” said Niemczyk.

Urias then punched the officer who spotted him naked.

Pictures from the St Lucie County Sheriff’s Office show the inside of the classroom where officials discovered him.

He had a blow-up mattress along with food, a laptop, sex toys and marijuana.

Urias telling officials he was homeless and used an unlocked window to get inside.

“There were no children present, there was nobody inside the school at the time. He was by himself,” said Niemczyk.

Somerset College Preparatory Academy releasing a statement on Facebook, saying in part, “We are reaching out to inform you about a matter that recently came to our attention involving allegations unrelated to our school against an individual formerly employed at our school.”

Going on to say, “As part of our commitment to maintaining a safe environment, all prospective employees at our school undergo thorough background checks and screening conducted by the local school district. We do not hire anyone without this clearance.”

As for Urias he was taken to the St. Lucie County Jail where he is facing charges of lewd behavior, burglary, possession of marijuana, and battery of a law enforcement officer.

The St. Lucie County School District said they have changed their background check process and schools will now know if someone has a record and can decide if they want to hire them or not.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.