BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - A high school in Delray Beach is remembering a 17-year-old girl who lost her life when a small plane crashed in Boca Raton.

Police said Brooke Stark and two family members were onboard the small plane that took off from Boca Raton Airport bound for Tallahassee Friday morning.

It crashed five miles away and all three people onboard died.

Brooke’s classmates at Atlantic High school honored her with a small memorial at the crash site on Military Trail near the Glades Road overpass.

“All of Atlantic is affected. Especially today at school. We were all in the media center mourning her loss. We were all crying, trying to support each other like what Brooke would want,” said a student.

Students were seen consoling each other, placing candy and flowers at the crash site.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the cause of the plane crash.

