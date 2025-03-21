Normally, Alex Rodriguez can only play his favorite instrument with one hand, but that’s never stopped him from hitting the high notes with his high school band. Now, he is receiving the perfect gift.

“This instrument is called a euphonium,” he said. “It has such a beautiful sound.”

Though it may not be as well-known as its contemporaries, the Palm Beach Central High School student says he has a big love for this tuba-like instrument.

Usually, the euphonium is played with three valves on one hand and one valve on the other.

“But as you know, I don’t have a left hand,” Alex said. “So how this instrument is for me is all the valves are in the front while still being at the professional level.”

Alex fell in love with this brand new, adapted euphonium he had actually won from the Palm Beach Symphony.

“Took the instrument right out of the box and started playing right there in the middle of the store,” said Bryce Seliger of Palm Beach Symphony. “Well, Alex stood out to us from the beginning. He is musically gifted. He’s an exceptional player.”

“Most families have to decide between a car or this instrument,” said Palm Beach Central High School Band Director James Yaques.

The recognition is right in tune with how Alex’s band director sees him.

“He came in as a very average ninth grader, and he said one of his goals was to make our top band, which usually the kids don’t make it until eleventh or twelfth grade,” Yacques said. “And he achieved that goal as a tenth grader, and he’s been an all-county euphonium player.”

“…Without this instrument, I’ve not been able to, like, compete at the same level or just anything. I don’t even know how to explain it. It’s just this instrument is everything,” Alex said. “They see me with one arm playing an instrument, and that just drives so many people to, you know, go out and try themselves as well.”

As a senior, Alex is already auditioning for different colleges and music programs.

In addition to his musical talent, he also holds a black belt in karate.

