(CNN) – A 13-year-old middle school student has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a teacher, stabbing her hand with a pencil and striking her over the head with a backpack in Collier County.

The incident unfolded on Tuesday at Golden Gate Middle School in Naples, when the teacher, attempting to address an issue with the student over scissors, prompted the student to become emotional and cry. The teacher planned to send the student to the counselor and, as she reached to hand him a pass, he unexpectedly stabbed her hand with a mechanical pencil.

When the teacher tried to remove the student from the classroom, the student hit her over the head with a backpack. Meanwhile, other students were relocated to a secure area.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office has arrested the student on charges of battery on a public or private education employee and disruption of a school function.

