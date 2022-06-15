(WSVN) - A Florida state trooper helped save thousands of people after she crashed her deputy car into another vehicle that was driving on a blocked-off road.

Nearly 7,000 people were running a race in March when a drunk driver blew past the barricades.

Dashcam footage showed Trooper Toni Schuck turning her SUV around and ramming into the woman’s vehicle, risking her own life to save others.

“You know the guys are running in and out, and I’m like take me, but again it’s all a part of the process,” said Schuck. “I’m just glad I got to where I am so that I could come back to full duty.”

The collision destroyed both vehicles which hospitalized the trooper and the suspect.

Trooper Schuck has been cleared and returned to duty today.

