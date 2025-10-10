(CNN) — Florida State football player Ethan Pritchard, who was shot in the back of the head in August, was released from hospital on Thursday.

“Ethan is alert, responsive and able to communicate. We are thankful for the efforts, thoughts and prayers of so many people and ask that you continue to support Ethan and his family as this process continues,” the Florida State Seminoles said in a statement.

Pritchard was at the Tallahassee Memorial Hospital and will continue his recovery at Brooks Rehabilitation in Jacksonville, according to the team.

The freshman’s teammates and coaching staff joined him at the hospital Thursday and applauded Pritchard as he was released, as seen in videos on social media.

Pritchard’s father, Earl Pritchard, thanked the Seminoles for their support, including head coach Mike Norvell, who was described as a “constant presence”.

“Coach Norvell has checked in every day and has been a constant presence visiting us here at the hospital, and his players and staff have continued to make us feel part of the team. I can’t fully express how much those moments have meant to me and Ethan,” Earl Pritchard said in Thursday’s statement.

The linebacker’s dad also thanked the doctors, nurses and all those who have helped play a part in Pritchard’s recovery so far.

“My heart is filled with gratitude for the outpouring of support for so many people, and I’m so appreciative for every single one of you,” Pritchard continued.

“Ethan has a long journey ahead of him, but I know he will continue to fight and he will do so with the full support of our FSU and Seminole County families and all who have been impacted by his story.”

The Seminoles player was shot August 31 while inside a vehicle outside apartments in Havana, according to the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office.

Gadsden County Sheriff Morris Young said authorities believe Pritchard’s shooting was a case of mistaken identity.

