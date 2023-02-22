(WSVN) - An amusement park ride at the Florida State Fair in Tampa is designed to use momentum to keep riders in their seats without restraints, but it suddenly shut down and caused people on the carriages to flail around their seats.

On Feb. 17, the ride called the “Enterprise” shut down and left passengers stuck in midair as rescue crews had access to each carriage one by one to get people out.

“Oh my God. Oh my God. Oh my God,” a woman can be heard on video footage while watching the ride stall.

Brandi Freymuller, the woman who recorded the video, said that she was scared that kids were going to fall out.

Others went to Facebook to share their experience.

One person on the social media site called the experience an “absolute nightmare.”

No serious injuries were reported but many on the ride said they came out with bruises.

Frank Zaitshik, the owner of the ride’s operator, said in a statement that the ride will remain closed for the remainder of the fair.

The malfunction is now under investigation.

