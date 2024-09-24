TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida State University and Florida A&M University have announced closures in response to Tropical Storm Helene, which is expected to strengthen into a hurricane.

FSU’s Tallahassee campus will close from 7 a.m. on Wednesday, until 11 p.m. on Sunday with normal operations resuming at midnight on Monday.

FAMU will suspend all academic operations starting at 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday through Friday with weekend events rescheduled.

