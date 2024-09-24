TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida State University and Florida A&M University have announced closures in response to Tropical Storm Helene, which is expected to strengthen into a hurricane.

FSU’s Tallahassee campus will close from 7 a.m. on Wednesday, until 11 p.m. on Sunday with normal operations resuming at midnight on Monday.

FAMU will suspend all academic operations starting at 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday through Friday with weekend events rescheduled.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox