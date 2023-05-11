LAKE MINNEOLA, Fla. (WSVN) — Sophomore Kai Evans is setting strides in the world of track as the fastest 400-meter hurdler in Florida and second fastest in the country.

“It took me a second. I had to really look at the results and I was like stunned,” said Evans.

Evans ran a 52.94 in the class three region two meet at a high school near Orlando last week, earning his ticket to the state meet.

“This race I decided to pick it up a little bit, more on the first 200. I still wasn’t even going that fast on the first 200. So, I feel like that’s the way I got the time that I did,” said Evans.

Before clocking a record-setting time in the 400-meter hurdles, Evans competed in two races prior to that one, and he qualified for the state meet in both.

Altogether he qualified in four events, the 110-meter hurdles, 100-meter dash, 400-meter hurdles and the 200.

“Endurance and strength. You have to be strong to be able to run 400-meters and add jumping hurdles on top of it,” said Lake Minneola head track & field coach Corey Isom

Evans is a special athlete.

He came out for track and field in the 7th grade, as a way to stay in shape for baseball and football.

But now this is one of his main sports.

“I’ll come out here on the weekends and will see Kai out here by himself working on starts, working on endurance. So he’s prepared himself over the course of the year to do what he’s done,” said Isom.

After gaining national attention, all eyes will be on Evans at the state meet.

He’s anticipating getting an extra push from his competitors.

“It’s very overwhelming. I’m still at a loss for words. I don’t know what to say. It’s like unbelievable,” said Evans.

The state meet competition is set for May 19.

