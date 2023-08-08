WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — In a one-in-a-million incident, a Florida sheriff’s deputy found himself hospitalized after his patrol vehicle was struck by lightning while he was on duty in Walton County.

The incident unfolded on Sunday, leaving the deputy’s vehicle inoperable and prompting a rapid response from emergency services.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office disclosed that the deputy was driving on a local road when the rare occurrence transpired. The powerful lightning strike directly impacted the patrol vehicle, leading to the immediate incapacitation of the vehicle’s electrical system.

Following the lightning strike, the deputy was transported to Sacred Heart Hospital by Walton County Fire Rescue.

Despite the severity of the situation, the deputy remained awake and conscious. Authorities expressed their relief that he is expected to be OK.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office took to Facebook to share details of the incident.

“Storms can be unpredictable and come up quickly” read, in part, the social media post. “Please use your best judgment and get to a safe area when clouds roll in.”

This unexpected event was not the only lightning-related emergency response on that day.

According to the Facebook post, deputies also responded to a water rescue after a woman was reported to have possibly been struck by lightning while in the water. Bystanders performed CPR before she was transported by Walton Air Rescue for further medical attention.

In the aftermath of this uncommon occurrence, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office reiterated its commitment to the community’s safety, reassuring residents, “Be safe. We’re here if you need us.”

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.