The Florida Department of Education set a new record high of high school graduates in the 2022-2023 school year.

According to state records, 88% of high school students graduated in the last school year, which was an increase of 0.7 points over the previous year.

It is the highest graduation rate ever, with the exemption of the pandemic school year (2019-2020 and 2020-2021) because those years were exempt from assessment requirements, according to officials.

“Florida’s graduation rate continues to climb because our educators place a sole focus on academics in the classroom,” said Gov. Ron DeSantis. “Whether Florida students choose a four-year university or non-traditional post-secondary learning, they will have built a strong foundation to set them up for success.”

Additionally, graduation rates for all demographics increased over the past five years. Officials said there was a 0.9 percentage point increase in graduation rates for economically disadvantaged students, a 1.7 percentage point increase for Black or African American students, and a 0.9 percentage point increase for Hispanic students compared to 2018 and 2019.

“Graduating high school is important for any student’s future,” said Florida Commissioner of Education Manny Diaz, Jr. “It’s the culmination of many years of dedicated learning, and an accomplishment that prepares students for good jobs, for college admissions and for a better all-around future.”

