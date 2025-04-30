Florida is set to become the second state to ban fluoride from drinking water.

State lawmakers passed the Florida Farm Bill Tuesday—prohibiting certain ingredients in drinking water.

The bill now goes to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for his signature.

Many cities would add fluoride to their drinking water to help protect teeth from cavities, as was recommended by the Center of Disease Control and Prevention.

Utah was the first state to ban fluoride in public drinking water.

