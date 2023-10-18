TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - In a humanitarian effort, Florida’s Division of Emergency Management has dispatched two cargo planes to Israel, laden with pallets of crucially needed supplies.

Collaborating closely with the Israeli Consulate, officials identified vital requirements for this aid mission.

The cargo includes medical and hospital equipment, clothing, personal hygiene products, and toys, all aimed at providing essential support during challenging times.

This heartwarming initiative demonstrates the power of international cooperation and compassion in times of need.

