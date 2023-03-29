TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - Floridians may soon no longer need a permit to carry a gun. The state Senate is set to take up the permitless carry bill on Wednesday, following the passage of a similar version in the House last week.

The new law would allow gun owners to carry concealed weapons without the need for a previously required license and training.

If the measure is approved by the Senate and signed into law by Governor Ron DeSantis, Florida would join 26 other states that have already enacted permitless carry laws.

Florida already has some of the most lenient gun laws in the country, including the “stand your ground” law that allows individuals to use deadly force in self-defense. However, the proposed permitless carry law would go even further in easing restrictions on gun ownership and use.

The fate of the permitless carry bill now rests in the hands of the state Senate, with many eyes watching to see whether Florida will join the growing number of states that allow permitless carry or whether it will maintain its current restrictions on gun ownership and concealed weapons.

