Florida senate to vote on bill that arms teachers

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida senate is set to vote on two bills involving school security.

Both involve the expansion of the Guardian Program, which authorizes only non-instructional employees to carry guns on campus.

The first bill, if passed, would allow counties to arm an additional guardian in schools.

The other bill would allow classroom teachers to partake in the program.

The program was put in place after the Marjory Stoneman Douglas mass shooting in February last year.

A vote is expected to took place sometime Wednesday.

