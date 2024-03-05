TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Senate has approved a revised bill that prohibits children under the age of 16 from creating social media accounts without parental consent, but it is currently pending a final approval from the House.

On Monday, the Senate voted 30-5 favor of the amended version, which would allow parents to approve online consent for their children between 14 and 15 to have social media accounts. Children under 14 would be prohibited from having them.

Ron DeSantis vetoed the original bill, prohibiting children under 16 from popular social media platforms, because he believed it was too restrictive and didn’t think it considered parental rights.

Platforms that do not comply with these regulations could face a penalty of $50,000 per violation. The bill does not mandate age-verification technology, leaving the enforcement method unclear.

The legislation is likely to pass as the legislative session concludes on Friday.

