(WSVN) - On Tuesday, the Republican-led Florida Senate passed a bill that will bar children from attending drag shows even in cases where parents approve.

If officials deem the performance to be, “lewd,” organizers and performers could be fined and even face criminal charges, including jail time.

Democrats and LGBTQ advocates said the language is too vague. They are concerned it will make businesses fearful of hosting drag shows and even encourage cities in Florida to deny permits for Pride parades.

The bill will appear next in the house for a final vote.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.