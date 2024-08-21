(WSVN) - A Florida senator has announced plans to ban smoking and vaping in public spaces.

Smoking in indoor workplaces is already banned in the sunshine state, but Republican Sen. Joe Gruters, representing Sarasota County, has plans to further the ban during the next legislative session, although recreational marijuana has the potential to be legalized in November.

Common public places the ban will apply to includes city streets, sidewalks, and public parks.

Amendment 3 gives the legislature the authority to restrict where marijuana is consumed. I'm committed to making Amendment 3 work for all Floridians, and that means banning smoking in public places. https://t.co/1S3vVHDXPT — Joe Gruters (@JoeGruters) August 15, 2024 Republican Sen. Joe Gruters

The public has mixed opinions on the matter, some citing that it’d be nice to eat in peace without smoke lingering in the the atmosphere, while others say there’s no point.

