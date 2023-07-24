RIVERVIEW, Fla. (WSVN) — As mental health continues to gain openness and awareness in today’s society, Florida officials are taking proactive steps to ensure students have access to the care they need.

Recognizing the impact of academic pressure, peer relations, and social media on young minds, the Hillsborough School District has announced a new partnership with Hazel Health Services, offering free virtual mental health appointments to students in kindergarten through eighth grade, middle schools, and high schools.

For students like Idania Rodriguez, a rising senior at Sumner High School in Riverview, the struggles of handling stressors at a young age are all too real.

“At a young age, you don’t really know how to handle all these stressors because sometimes they may come at you quickly,” said Rodriguez.

Rodriguez said she has experienced the pressure firsthand as it can come from academics, peers and social media.

“Social media definitely takes a toll on a bunch of students, especially those who are prone to a lot of cyberbullying or in-school bullying,” she said.

With accessibility being a major concern, Hazel Health’s initiative aims to address the financial barriers many families face when seeking mental health services.

Previously, students seeking therapy had to navigate the complexities of finding therapists in the community, resulting in significant delays for urgent appointments. The new virtual system offered by Hazel Health allows students to conveniently access mental health support either at school or from the comfort of their homes, without incurring any costs.

“Accessibility. Accessibility. Accessibility. That is the main thing, you know, right now financially, a lot of our families are not able to afford access to mental health services,” said a Hazel Health representative.

The district administrators recognized the growing demand for mental health services, as evidenced by over 21,000 students screened or assessed due to mental health concerns last year. Of these, more than 19,000 were referred for treatment, indicating the need for timely intervention.

“We want to get [mental health support] to them now so that they can address those issues or concerns before they get bigger,” stated a district administrator, emphasizing the importance of prompt action to address students’ mental health needs.

Rodriguez and her fellow students are optimistic about the positive impact of this new initiative.

“I feel as though this system is going to mend those issues and our mental health will get better over time,” said Rodriguez.

With this pioneering partnership between Hillsborough Schools and Hazel Health, Florida is taking significant strides in promoting the physical, mental, and emotional health of its students, setting an example for other school districts to follow suit in ensuring the well-being of their young minds.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.