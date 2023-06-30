(WSVN) - Saturday marks the start of not one but two sales tax holidays, which offers consumers significant savings on various appliances.

Included in the tax sale are washing machines, dryers, water heaters, and select refrigerators. These appliances must be priced at $1,500 or less.

Additionally, gas ranges and cooktops fueled by natural gas will also take effect in the tax exemption sale.

The sales tax holidays, begins Saturday, July 1, and extends through Sunday, June 30, 2024.

This tax holiday is particularly beneficial for individuals looking to upgrade their homes or replace worn-out appliances without the burden of additional taxes.

Remember, the tax holidays for appliances and gas ranges commence tomorrow and will remain in effect for a year.

