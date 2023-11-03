CAPE CORAL, Fla. (WSVN) — Roof EZ, a Cape Coral roofing company, is making a bold move to attract customers during the month of November.

They are offering a unique “Roof and Gobble” special, which includes a free AR-15 rifle and a turkey with the purchase of a new roof.

While the promotion has garnered attention, one of the owners of the roofing company, Jason Polly, is fully aware of what he is promoting.

“I know we’re going to get a lot of kick-back, like, ‘Oh, you’re giving away AR-15 guns.’ Well, we like to promote gun safety,” he said.

But this move is also facing criticism. The president of Prevent Gun Violence Florida, Patricia Brigham, calls it a terrible idea.

“What is the purpose of that? It is a destructive thing to do,” she said. “That business is just adding to a culture of gun violence. The AR-15 is the choice for mass shooters.”

The owner of Roof E-Z emphasizes that a background check is required to obtain the firearm, and for those who prefer not to receive the gun, the company offers a $500 discount on the roofing project.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.