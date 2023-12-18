PENSACOLA, Fla. (WSVN) — The Institute for Human and Machine Cognition (IHCM) Robotics Lab developed a robot to delve into the understanding of human abilities.

Meet “Nadia,” a humanoid robot equipped with a high power-to-weight ratio and a wide range of motion. Nadia employs innovative mechanisms and composite materials.

While Nadia’s capabilities extend beyond boxing, researchers believe that engaging in this physical activity against human opponents serves as a starting point for studying human capabilities.

“Right now, though, our projects with Nadia aren’t really focused on boxing,” said Dr. Robert Griffin. “What we’re really looking towards is making robots who can start doing some of the dangerous tasks that we currently rely on people to do: things like bomb disposal, nuclear cleanup, disaster response”

The ultimate goal is to create an alternative workforce for hazardous jobs, allowing robots like Nadia to step in and perform tasks that pose risks to human safety.

