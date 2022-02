(WSVN) - Florida has made progress in its fight against the coronavirus.

Health officials in the Sunshine State reported 3,931 new infections on Wednesday.

That number is way down from its peak just a few weeks ago.

Florida has actually had a day without any COVID deaths.

The state’s death toll stands at 68,955.

