TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - The state of Florida has rejected 35% of all social studies textbooks submitted for approval due to inaccuracies, according to state officials. The decision has left publishers scrambling to revise their material to comply with state standards.

The move comes as Governor Ron DeSantis has been openly critical of teaching America’s racial history in the classroom. DeSantis has expressed concerns that such teachings could lead to the indoctrination of students, causing them to “hate” the United States.

Critics have accused DeSantis of attempting to whitewash history and ignore the country’s past wrongdoings. However, the Governor has defended his stance, stating that students should learn about America’s accomplishments and triumphs, not just its mistakes.

State officials say they are working with publishers to update or change the material in some books to comply with state standards. The rejected textbooks are expected to be resubmitted for approval once revisions have been made.

The Florida Department of Education said they are making sure the social studies coursework focuses on historical facts and is completely free from ideological rhetoric.

As the state works to update its textbooks, educators, policymakers, and the public will continue to grapple with the question of how to teach America’s complex history in a way that is both accurate and impactful.