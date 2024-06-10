According to data aggression website, Spokeo.com, Florida has been ranked as the worst state for singles in 2024.

The ranking considered several factors important to today’s bachelor’s and bachelorettes, including mental health awareness, socio-political involvement, and debt sensitivity. Unfortunately, the Sunshine State failed every category.

Florida’s singles face numerous challenges, including a heightened risk of becoming victims of catfishing or romance scams. The state is notorious for identity theft and fraud, which adds to the difficulties of navigating the dating scene.

Florida also ranks the lowest in terms of mental health providers per capita and socio-political engagement.

For those curious to know where to look for better dating prospects, the study also mentioned the top states for singles. Leading the list are:

Massachusetts Mississippi Louisiana Michigan South Dakota

The study revealed that the worst states for singles include Kentucky, Alaska, Arkansas, North Dakota and West Virginia. Florida ranked last overall.

Anyone interested in reading up on the details of this study can visit, Spokeo.com.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.