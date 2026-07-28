STARKE, Fla. (AP) — A former police officer convicted of the on-duty rape and murder of a young girl was put to death Tuesday, the first of two lethal injections planned for a single day in Florida, hours before an 80-year-old man was to become the second-oldest inmate executed in modern U.S. history.

It has been nearly a decade since any state carried out two executions in one day, when Arkansas had back-to-back executions in 2017.

Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has made the state’s death chamber the nation’s busiest at the end of his final term, saying too many families have waited too long to see justice.

Nationwide, the use of the death penalty had been declining for two decades, but that number has ticked up behind the increased pace in Florida. Since 2025 began, Florida has carried out nearly half the state executions across the country.

James Aren Duckett, 68, was pronounced dead early Tuesday afternoon following a three-drug injection at Florida State Prison near Starke. The 11th inmate executed by the state this year, Duckett was convicted of raping and drowning 11-year-old Teresa McAbee while he was working as a police officer in central Florida in 1987.

Duckett declined to make a final statement, responding “no sir” when asked. About 4 minutes after the execution began, the prison’s warden shook Duckett and shouted his name, but there was no response.

Afterward, the girl’s family members said they had suffered for decades.

“I waited nearly 40 years to have him dead,” Dorthy Tula, the victim’s mother, said before breaking down.

“This man took advantage of his badge,” said Tracy Mcfall-Buskirk, the girl’s cousin.

Early Tuesday evening, 80-year-old Dominick Anthony Occhicone was scheduled to become the oldest prisoner executed in Florida’s modern history. He was convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend’s parents in 1986.

Florida execution came after last-minute appeals

Until Tuesday, a total of 17 executions had been carried out in the U.S. so far this year, with Florida carrying out more than all other states combined.

Both men saw last-ditch appeals to the U.S. Supreme Court denied Tuesday after the Florida Supreme Court declined to intervene last week.

Duckett’s attorneys had unsuccessfully claimed his innocence and argued against the state’s handling of DNA evidence.

Occhicone’s attorneys said several age-related ailments, including kidney and prostate problems, could make his execution especially painful, constituting cruel and unusual punishment.

DeSantis hasn’t said why he scheduled two executions six hours apart. A Florida prison official said the department was confident in its readiness to carry out both. All Florida executions are by injection of a sedative, a paralytic and a drug that stops the heart, according to the Department of Corrections.

Record execution numbers for governor’s final two years

DeSantis, who leaves office in January, oversaw a record 19 executions last year, more in a single year than any other Florida governor since the reinstatement of the death penalty in the U.S. in 1976.

Florida now has executed 30 people since the beginning of 2025 while the rest of the U.S. states combined have carried out 35 executions over the same time frame. Another execution in Florida is set for August.

Floridians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty urged DeSantis ahead of Tuesday to halt both executions.

“July 28 represents an unprecedented escalation of Florida’s use of the death penalty,” said the group’s executive director, Grace Hanna. “These are two profoundly different cases, but they point to the same troubling reality: Florida continues to expand the use of capital punishment, despite mounting evidence that it is not what Floridians want.”

Decades on death row

DeSantis has rarely commented on the pace of executions, previously saying some on death row had committed crimes as far back as the 1980s.

“Justice delayed is justice denied. I felt I owed it to them to make sure this ran very smoothly,” the governor said last year.

If Occhicone’s execution proceeds as planned, he would be the second-oldest prisoner known to be put to death in modern U.S. history after 83-year-old Walter Moody Jr. was executed in Alabama in 2018 for a wave of mail bombs in 1989 that killed a federal judge and wounded a Black civil rights attorney.

Florida executions were scheduled for the same day only weeks ago

Just before Duckett was scheduled to be executed in March, the Florida Supreme Court issued a stay to allow for DNA testing of old evidence. The results were inconclusive, meaning they did not exonerate Duckett or definitively connect him to the crime. Judges have allowed the jury verdict to stand.

When Occhicone’s death warrant was signed late last month, his was the only execution scheduled for Tuesday. But after the Florida Supreme Court removed Duckett’s stay on July 8, DeSantis signed a new death warrant and added Duckett to Occhicone’s execution date. Florida Department of Corrections records show multiple executions on a single day were more common in the past, with the last being in 1964.