A state prosecutor has subpoenaed the city of Jacksonville to look for evidence of what the Florida attorney general alleges is immigration enforcement interference by Mayor Donna Deegan’s Hispanic outreach coordinator.

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier announced the subpoena in a post Monday on the social media platform X. Uthmeier wrote, “If there’s evidence that (Deegan’s) administration coordinated to impede immigration enforcement and harbor criminal aliens, we will hold them accountable!”

A copy of the subpoena obtained by Jacksonville Today through a public records request gives city officials until Feb. 20 to produce the emails, text messages, social media communications and other records of Yanira Cardona — the city’s first Hispanic outreach coordinator.

The criminal investigation comes about two weeks after Cardona returned to work at City Hall after a brief suspension for posting a video that went viral on social media.

In the video, Cardona discussed recent Immigration and Customs Enforcement activity in Jacksonville and provided advice on how to navigate interactions with immigration enforcement. She emphasized complying with officers.

The subpoena compels city officials to produce — among other records — emails, attachments, text and social media messages, and PowerPoint slideshows produced from Jan. 2-16 in English and Spanish related to:

Melissa Ross, Deegan’s director of strategic initiatives and press liaison, told Jacksonville Today that Cardona remains on the job as the state’s investigation moves forward.

In an emailed statement, the Deegan administration said Monday that it will fully cooperate with the subpoena issued by the Office of Statewide Prosecution and linked the investigation to electoral politics.

“Instead of addressing the pocketbook concerns of Floridians — including property insurance, housing costs, and health care — the attorney general is once again on a hyper-partisan fishing expedition as we enter election season,” Phil Perry, the city’s chief communications officer, said in the email.

“We are confident that a review of the facts will show the administration acted lawfully, as we always do.

“As a reminder, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has a duly elected sheriff and maintains the sole responsibility for coordination and interaction with state and federal immigration agencies. The mayor does not hold any authority over those activities under our consolidated government,” Perry wrote. ”We remain committed to following the law, upholding the Constitution and keeping everyone in our community safe. We will continue to focus on moving Jacksonville forward.”

The Florida attorney general and his staff have ramped up criticism of the Deegan administration over the last month. On Jan. 28, he amplified the Mayor’s Office’s social media post on Holocaust Remembrance Day that featured Deegan’s recent speech at the Ramallah Club’s Jacksonville Chapter.

In the Tweet, Uthmeier’s communications director, Jeremy Redfern, called attention to the keffiyeh on the podium in the picture where Deegan spoke, claiming the traditional Palestinian scarf is “commonly worn by and associated with Hamas terrorists.”

Uthmeier himself shared news coverage of Cardona’s suspension on X and commented, “Great, this is illegal and needs to be seriously addressed!”

He also tweeted a dashcam video showing the arrest of 40-year-old Jacksonville woman, Jennifer Cruz, being held by two ICE agents at a shopping center on Beach Boulevard.

He took questions about the subpoena Monday during a news conference in Green Cove Springs about child social media protections.

The attorney general said any local interference with immigration enforcement violates state law signed last year that created a state board to coordinate immigration enforcement activities with federal officials. The law created a $250 million grant program for local law enforcement agencies to assist federal enforcement efforts.

“I know the mayor said nothing wrong happened here. We disagree with that. So, we’re looking at it,” he said. “If there was a coordinated effort for this city official to work with other city employees or outside (nongovernmental organizations) to try to thwart our effort to enforce the law, then we will hold these wrongdoers accountable.”

Uthmeier touted Florida officials’ coordination with federal immigration agencies and was critical of Minnesota, where crackdowns against undocumented immigrants led to the shooting deaths of two American citizens — Renee Good and Alex Pretti — by federal agents.

He also floated the possibility of “federal angles” in the investigation, specifically the Racketeering Influence and Corrupt Organizations Act, or RICO. But Uthmeier stopped short of confirming any federal involvement in the case.

Immigration advocates respond

Cardona’s 15-minute video on her personal Instagram account states in the bio she’s the city’s Hispanic outreach coordinator. The aftermath provoked widespread reaction from critics as well as Jacksonville’s immigrant communities.

Jacksonville Immigrants Rights Alliance organizer Maria Garcia said apps like Nextdoor, which allows people to report police activity in their area, are widely used and that information is easily available.

She calls the state’s subpoena political.

“It’s ridiculous. You’re allowed to tell people about the presence of law enforcement,” Garcia told Jacksonville Today after the subpoena was released Monday. “I don’t think you can in any way tie that to impeding enforcement.”

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.