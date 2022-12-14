TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - A plan to help fix Florida’s struggling insurance market could soon be a done deal. A sweeping home insurance bill that will overhaul the home insurance market in Florida is on the fast track to become law.

The State Senate gave it the green light, Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the bill is having its final debate in the House chambers. The Speaker of the House plans to hold the decisive vote before 6 p.m.

The House is in its final day of this special legislative session.

On the floor, the debate continues.

Most Democrats think the crucial, consequential legislation is too friendly to the insurance companies, and it’s being rushed through.

“I think it is really important that Floridians know that this was the Republicans, it was not the Democrats,” said Democratic State Rep. Michele Rayner-Goolsb. “This is a Republican led legislature that is putting more money back into the pockets of insurance companies instead of the people.”

But the majority of Republicans said their bill may not be perfect, but it should eventually stabilize the home insurance market, which has been hit hard by hurricanes and lawsuits, and is at least a starting point lawmakers can work off of when they return next year for the regular session.

“It’s really difficult to say how things are going to work, there are a lot of market forces at play here, however, we are doing things that are going to eventually lower costs for Floridians,” said Republican State Rep. Alex Rizo.

The bill aims to eliminate the one way attorney fees rule that forced insurance companies to pay legal fees for policyholders who successfully sue,

cut the time for the claims process and push policyholders away from Citizens Property Insurance, which is the taxpayer backed insurance intended to be the insurer of absolute last resort.

On Tuesday, Democrats in the State Senate had every one of the amendments they put forward voted down.

House Democrats will be putting forward their own amendments.

“Mark my words, those amendments will fail along party lines, and It’s such a shame my Republican colleagues will have to go back home and aim that failure because their voters sent them up here to provide rate relief for property insurance as well,” said Democratic State Rep. Fentrice DeNell Driskell.

So that leaves this Republican crafted legislation essentially guaranteed to become Florida law.

GOP lawmakers are hopeful their work will have a positive impact on people’s pricey premiums in the years to come.

“It may not be the perfect outcome, but it will be a better outcome,” said Republican State Rep. Paula Stark.

Every Republican 7News has spoken to has stressed this will not bring instant relief, but it will all take time to stabilize the insurance market.

Democrats told 7News that they want some type of instant relief.

The House is expected to vote and approve this bill by 6 p.m. and then it will be sent to the Gov. Ron DeSantis’ desk for his signature.

For homeowners wondering when these changes will make an impact, there is no easy answer because there are different time tables, different components to this legislation.

But for the most part, these changes will not apply until it comes time for a homeowner to renew their policy.

