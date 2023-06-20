An officer from Melbourne noticed a driver drifting into a red light intersection and quickly jumped into action to save his life.

West Melbourne Police Department Sgt. Justin Canteent got out of his car and noticed the man was unresponsive.

He quickly jumped back into his car and positioned his cruiser to stop the car in its tracks.

Dashcam video captured the moment that saved the 77-year-old man’s life.

He was unresponsive at the scene but later on evaluated and police said he is doing well now.

“His quick thinking prevented this minor incident from becoming a bigger one,” said the West Melbourne Police Department on Facebook.

