BRADENTON, Fla. (WSVN) — A Florida police drone captured an interaction between a dolphin and a family of manatees at the Manatee River, near Bradenton’s Riverwalk.

The video shows the group of manatees and the dolphin playing together.

November is “Manatee Awareness Month” with boaters being advised to watch for manatees as they migrate to warmer waters each winter.

